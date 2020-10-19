RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Down 20.5% in September

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. State Street Corp increased its position in RedHill Biopharma by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 781,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 363,847 shares in the last quarter. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDHL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

NASDAQ:RDHL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.34. 2,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,235. The firm has a market cap of $379.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.74. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.52 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 219.39% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal diseases. The company promotes various gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori bacterial infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

