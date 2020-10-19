Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $605.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $617.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. ValuEngine downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $599.74 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $294.86 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $578.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $585.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.46, for a total value of $455,504.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,689,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 16,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.87, for a total value of $9,113,545.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,923 shares of company stock worth $101,670,609. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

