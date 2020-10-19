Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 842,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $611.00 to $609.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.64.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.93, for a total value of $64,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,384,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.04, for a total transaction of $2,381,326.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,228,845.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,923 shares of company stock valued at $101,670,609. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,105,267,000 after buying an additional 3,191,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,892,530,000 after buying an additional 1,429,765 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,617,000 after buying an additional 654,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,438,000 after buying an additional 492,173 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN stock traded down $12.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $587.65. 6,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,617. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $294.86 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

