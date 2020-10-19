Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 364 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mastercard by 36.4% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 30,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,795 shares of company stock worth $62,109,568. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $341.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $339.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.