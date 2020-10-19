Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the September 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

RCII has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,763. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

