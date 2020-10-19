Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROIC. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of ROIC opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.