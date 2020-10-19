Reviewing Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) and Despegar.com (OTCMKTS:DESP)

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Despegar.com and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Despegar.com 0 2 1 0 2.33 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A

Despegar.com presently has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.83%. Given Despegar.com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Profitability

This table compares Despegar.com and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Despegar.com -8.13% -23.86% -6.00% Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Despegar.com has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Despegar.com and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Despegar.com $524.88 million 0.91 -$20.91 million ($0.13) -52.62 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Despegar.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Despegar.com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Despegar.com beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products. It also provides online community portals that supply public with information and resources regarding the benefits of cannabis-derived products. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. is based in Inglewood, California.

