Reviewing H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) & Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) and Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get H&R Block alerts:

94.2% of H&R Block shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of H&R Block shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Spark Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares H&R Block and Spark Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Block 7.57% -871.04% 10.02% Spark Networks N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares H&R Block and Spark Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Block $2.64 billion 1.27 -$7.53 million $0.84 20.76 Spark Networks $166.96 million 0.04 -$17.00 million ($0.86) -5.24

H&R Block has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Networks. Spark Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H&R Block, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for H&R Block and Spark Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Block 0 5 3 0 2.38 Spark Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

H&R Block currently has a consensus target price of $20.17, suggesting a potential upside of 15.63%. Given H&R Block’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe H&R Block is more favorable than Spark Networks.

Volatility and Risk

H&R Block has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark Networks has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

H&R Block beats Spark Networks on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing. In addition, the company offers Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. Further, it provides small business financial solutions through its company-owned or franchise offices, and online. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc. brands. Spark Networks SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.