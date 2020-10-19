Reviewing NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) and Health Insurance Innovations (NYSE:HIIQ)

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) and Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NYSE:SLQT and Health Insurance Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NYSE:SLQT 0 2 8 0 2.80 Health Insurance Innovations 0 1 4 0 2.80

NYSE:SLQT presently has a consensus target price of $31.10, suggesting a potential upside of 60.47%. Health Insurance Innovations has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 91.68%. Given Health Insurance Innovations’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Health Insurance Innovations is more favorable than NYSE:SLQT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and Health Insurance Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NYSE:SLQT $531.52 million 5.92 $81.15 million ($0.16) -120.94 Health Insurance Innovations $381.81 million 1.02 $12.99 million $3.53 7.76

NYSE:SLQT has higher revenue and earnings than Health Insurance Innovations. NYSE:SLQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Health Insurance Innovations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of NYSE:SLQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Health Insurance Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Health Insurance Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and Health Insurance Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A Health Insurance Innovations 7.76% 46.13% 9.58%

Summary

Health Insurance Innovations beats NYSE:SLQT on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NYSE:SLQT Company Profile

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards. The company offers individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in concert with insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and markets them to individuals through a network of distributors. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

