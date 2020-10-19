Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Update

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Steven E. Howell purchased 10,000 shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 40,379 shares during the period. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBKB traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $77.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

