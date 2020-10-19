Richard Glasier Acquires 10,000 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) Stock

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.96.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

CUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 972.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

