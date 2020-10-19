Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) stock opened at C$38.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.34. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$20.51 and a 12 month high of C$41.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$311.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$289.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.5374415 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Lord sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.77, for a total value of C$583,106.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,285,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$153,313,845.74. Also, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.64, for a total value of C$489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at C$85,853.72. Insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,150 in the last quarter.

RCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

