RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 11.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $243,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 94.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 89,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 43,481 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 138.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $279.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $317.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total transaction of $134,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,033 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.95, for a total value of $585,402.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,892,550.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,618 shares of company stock worth $51,133,452 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNG. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.48.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

