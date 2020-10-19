Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,500 Price Target at UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) received a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.64% from the company’s current price.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,300 ($82.31) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,290 ($56.05) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,789.23 ($62.57).

RIO stock traded down GBX 24.50 ($0.32) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4,622 ($60.39). The company had a trading volume of 1,691,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,492. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,760.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,430.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The company has a market cap of $58.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,175 ($67.61).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

