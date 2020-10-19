RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Down 24.7% in September

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 268,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 982,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RISE Education Cayman stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.14% of RISE Education Cayman worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REDU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,533. RISE Education Cayman has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.29 million, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.35 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

