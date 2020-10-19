Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 272 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 272 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 385 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 369.14.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

