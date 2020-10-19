Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $216.22.

NYSE ROK opened at $249.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $251.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $986,128.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,420.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 31.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $598,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 42.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

