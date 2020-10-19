Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 313 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 12.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC stock opened at $390.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.91. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $389.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 126.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.71.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total transaction of $29,096,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,884,150. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.