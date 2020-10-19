Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 815 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 106.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 305,797 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,646,000 after purchasing an additional 172,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,060,000 after buying an additional 39,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $331.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $333.70. The company has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.35 and a 200-day moving average of $297.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,336 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,276. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

