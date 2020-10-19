Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 30.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $6.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.56. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

