Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $179,000 Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 34,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Southern by 12.0% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Southern by 18.6% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in Southern by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 20,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,040. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.97.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $58.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

