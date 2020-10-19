Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $47,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2,900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.41.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $113,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,061.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $31,167,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 588,368 shares of company stock worth $74,594,428 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $132.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

