Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $75,000 Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total value of $764,626.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,310,063.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $928.34, for a total transaction of $928,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,589 shares of company stock worth $10,065,288. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,029.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,044.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $980.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $846.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

