Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,292,133,000 after purchasing an additional 256,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,002,182,000 after buying an additional 391,277 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,816,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,368,147,000 after buying an additional 1,180,393 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,759,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,034,209,000 after acquiring an additional 540,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

