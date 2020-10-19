Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $57,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total transaction of $21,413,306.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,727,813 shares in the company, valued at $34,220,813,040.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,795 shares of company stock worth $62,109,568 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $341.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.