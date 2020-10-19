Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 305 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $5,584,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 103.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of URI stock opened at $190.26 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $203.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

