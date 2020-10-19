Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in J. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,883,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,916,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,368,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,790,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on J shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of J opened at $99.33 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

