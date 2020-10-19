Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,836 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 625.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 168.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 93.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE:WMB opened at $19.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.20, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.