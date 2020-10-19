Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,006 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

