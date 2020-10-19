Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 59,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in American Tower by 22.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in American Tower by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.69.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,525 shares of company stock worth $6,870,712. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $247.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.44. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

