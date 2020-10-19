Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 344 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,033 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in Corteva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,926 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 21.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,979,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,407,000 after acquiring an additional 883,018 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corteva by 66.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,266,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,963,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,403,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.28.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,758 shares in the company, valued at $904,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $34.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

