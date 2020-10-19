Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 397 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,332 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.9% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

