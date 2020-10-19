Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NET opened at $58.50 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $61.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.68.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,600 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $2,899,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,635,430 shares of company stock valued at $106,490,341 in the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.41.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

