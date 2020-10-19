Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,375,990 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 152.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $55.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. TheStreet raised Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

