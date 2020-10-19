Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Royal Dutch Shell’s trading business was instrumental in helping the supermajor partly cushion the impact of oil price slump and report better-than-expected Q2 earnings. While Shell hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-induced downturn, reflected through massive write offs and a dividend cut, the stock looks good on the back of certain catalysts. In particular, the Anglo-Dutch multinational company’s position as a key supplier of liquefied natural gas should benefit its long-term cash flow growth on the back of attractive growth opportunities. It is also making solid progress toward the transition to a renewable energy-focused future. Further, the company carries high investment grade rating of Aa2 from Moody's, translating into low borrowing rates. Consequently, Shell is expected to offer substantial upside potential.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDS.A. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.27. 4,770,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,200,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. Royal Dutch Shell had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

