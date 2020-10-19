Ryo Currency (RYO) Hits Market Cap of $242,878.88

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $242,878.88 and $183.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,680.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.03254191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.92 or 0.02148192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00412883 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.01086736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00571609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 24,483,113 coins and its circulating supply is 24,365,801 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

