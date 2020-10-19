Ryo Currency (RYO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $242,878.88

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $242,878.88 and approximately $183.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,680.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.03254191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.92 or 0.02148192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00412883 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.01086736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00571609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 24,483,113 coins and its circulating supply is 24,365,801 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

