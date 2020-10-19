Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sanofi’s Specialty Care segment is on a strong footing, particularly with regular label expansion of Dupixent. The drug has, in a very short time, become Sanofi’s key top-line driver. Sanofi possesses one of the world’s leading vaccine operations. Its R&D pipeline is strong and cost-savings and efficiency initiatives are supporting bottom-line. However, headwinds include weak performance of the Diabetes unit, generic competition for many drugs and slower-than-expected uptake of core products like Praluent. COVID-19 resulted in slowdown of new patient additions, deferral of procedures and some vaccinations, and lower in-pharmacy traffic in Q2. Shares have outperformed the industry this year so far. Estimates have gone down slightly ahead of Q3 earnings. Sanofi has a mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

Get Sanofi alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NYSE SNY traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,072,000 after buying an additional 3,464,099 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,155,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,846,000 after purchasing an additional 493,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,842,000 after purchasing an additional 460,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 8.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,714,000 after purchasing an additional 97,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,493,000 after purchasing an additional 66,389 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanofi (SNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.