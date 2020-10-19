Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SVLPF stock remained flat at $$10.16 during trading hours on Monday. Savills has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48.

Get Savills alerts:

Separately, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Savills in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.