Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Short Interest Update

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,303,400 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the September 15th total of 11,623,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,287.3 days.

Shares of Scentre Group stock remained flat at $$1.59 on Monday. Scentre Group has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.

Get Scentre Group alerts:

About Scentre Group

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.