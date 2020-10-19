Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLB. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,073,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 57.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.3% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $966,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 121.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 322,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 176,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 246,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

