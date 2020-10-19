Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 244,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,012.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHNWF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Schroders in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Schroders from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Schroders stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269. Schroders has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $46.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

