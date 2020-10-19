Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Lowered by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,778,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,736 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,957,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,349,000 after buying an additional 219,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,851,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,490.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,459,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,635,000 after acquiring an additional 46,460 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.94. 1,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,854. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00.

