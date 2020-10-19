Scotiabank Raises Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$32.50

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on POW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$29.10.

TSE:POW opened at C$26.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$17.47 and a one year high of C$35.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.71, a quick ratio of 63.89 and a current ratio of 77.48.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$20.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.2460879 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

