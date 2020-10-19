Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Short Interest Up 27.6% in September

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,530,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 15,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,367,000 after buying an additional 179,638 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 68.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 574,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,033,000 after buying an additional 233,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 342.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX opened at $51.44 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.91.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.