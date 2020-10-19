Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Update

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,669,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the September 15th total of 2,082,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.5 days.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.03. 12,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,032. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Secure Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and North Dakota. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, full service rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

