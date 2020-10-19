SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Update

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKHSY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS:SKHSY traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 157,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,528. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.58. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $22.51.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). SEKISUI HOUSE L/S had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

