Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) Short Interest Update

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,146,800 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 24,483,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 828.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIUIF traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $2.58. 405,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,582. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

