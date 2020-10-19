Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Shares Gap Up to $0.79

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $0.88. Senmiao Technology shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 101,197 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Senmiao Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 164.32% and a negative net margin of 85.46%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.