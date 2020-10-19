Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) announced its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Sensient Technologies updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-2.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS.

NYSE:SXT opened at $68.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SXT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.